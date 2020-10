On the pond

Another shot from my favourite walk. No walk today as it has rained all day.

3 good things from our 'after the fire' project

1) The decorator started redecorating the living room, with some new paint colours

2) We have chosen the colour for our new carpet, still grey but a different shade.

3) Curtains measured, material chosen, so will order tomorrow.

and an extra one 4) Our daughter came round with 15 month old Monty. He's such a delight and so content.