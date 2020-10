The tomato and the slug

I was tidying up the garden this afternoon and came across a hidden tomato plant in the border. It had self seeded probably from seeds in the compost heap. I hadn't noticed that it was producing tomatoes which were ripening. I decided this one was too far gone, even for chutney!

3 good things,1) a good job done in the garden 2) sunshine after rain 3) cleaned the kitchen floor with the new steam cleaner!