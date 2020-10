Lovely day for a walk

Some of our book group members went for a walk round Pocket Park this morning rather than meet via Zoom. They were all looking at a mural painted on a brick wall, which had become rather overgrown, so not worth a picture.

3 good things: 1) good weather and no rain yet! 2) good company and time for a chat without the restrictions of zoom 3) I made Peter's birthday cake ready for tomorrow - blackberry and orange