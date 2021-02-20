Previous
The man in his cave by busylady
The man in his cave

FoR February week 3. This is my hubby Peter, who loves to spend time tinkering in the garage, surrounded by his bits and pieces. I was surprised when he agreeed to me taking his picture and even smiled! Like another 365'er who wrote about her HIM, Peter also puts up with a lot, offering me lots of help when I struggle with camera technology and technology in gereral, pointing out places and things I might want to take a picture of, and stopping the car when I yell out 'stop here'.
good things
home-made cappucino - an everyday ritual
meeting up with a friend by chance for a chat
helpful library staff, and new books ordered for the book group
