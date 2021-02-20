The man in his cave

FoR February week 3. This is my hubby Peter, who loves to spend time tinkering in the garage, surrounded by his bits and pieces. I was surprised when he agreeed to me taking his picture and even smiled! Like another 365'er who wrote about her HIM, Peter also puts up with a lot, offering me lots of help when I struggle with camera technology and technology in gereral, pointing out places and things I might want to take a picture of, and stopping the car when I yell out 'stop here'.

good things

home-made cappucino - an everyday ritual

meeting up with a friend by chance for a chat

helpful library staff, and new books ordered for the book group