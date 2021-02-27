Sign up
Photo 2283
Coral
FoR February week 4, pattern and texture. Some of the coral we collected from the beaches in New Zealand a few years ago.
27th February 2021
27th Feb 21
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 12 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 7, 4 and 15 months....
2
2
365
Canon EOS 650D
27th February 2021 5:29pm
b&w
coral
for2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful bw
February 27th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful details
February 27th, 2021
