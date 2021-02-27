Previous
Next
Coral by busylady
Photo 2283

Coral

FoR February week 4, pattern and texture. Some of the coral we collected from the beaches in New Zealand a few years ago.
27th February 2021 27th Feb 21

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 12 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 7, 4 and 15 months....
625% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful bw
February 27th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful details
February 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise