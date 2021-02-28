Steps leading to the door of the .......?

FoR February week 4, pattern and texture. We took our bikes out yesterday to the windfarm installation at Southoe, Cambridgeshire. Peter was intrigued by the turbine so of course went up the steps to see what he could find out - they are made in Germany, and there's a warning to beware of the electronic equipment. The central hub of the blades is 80 metres from the ground! I liked the shadows and patterns created by the sun. I had so many choices for today's picture that it was hard to choose just one. I will miss the black and white theme, it has given me so much inspiration to choose subjects I would never have thought of. Not all have been easy but I feel it's made me grow and learn new techniques.

good things - a sunny weekend for getting out, and it feels like Spring is in the air. A distanced coffee and chat with the neighbours this morning.