Ready for next Christmas!
Ready for next Christmas!

I had forgotten about this shepherds pattern bought some years ago, so I've been working on it over the last few weeks. I managed to find enough fabrics in my 'stash' so I didn't have to buy any new ones. Now it's all ready for next Christmas!
Judith Johnson

@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 12 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 7, 4 and 15 months....
Margaret Brown ace
Impressive timing! Very nicely worked, a beautiful heirloom!
March 3rd, 2021  
