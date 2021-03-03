Sign up
Photo 2287
Ready for next Christmas!
I had forgotten about this shepherds pattern bought some years ago, so I've been working on it over the last few weeks. I managed to find enough fabrics in my 'stash' so I didn't have to buy any new ones. Now it's all ready for next Christmas!
3rd March 2021
3rd Mar 21
1
0
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 12 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 7, 4 and 15 months....
2287
photos
101
followers
131
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
3rd March 2021 10:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
colourful
,
patchwork
,
shepherds
Margaret Brown
ace
Impressive timing! Very nicely worked, a beautiful heirloom!
March 3rd, 2021
