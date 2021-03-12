Chopping the trees

I went out for a q1uick walk to the park today with only my mobile phone for company. Only to find they had been having a big tree clearing exercise The bright sunshine made it look so interesting. I'll have to take Peter down tomorrow as he will be interested in the wood piles they've made. I've never seen this much clearing going on in all the years we've lived here.

Good thing today. I also called at a house on the way to the park to ask about the grasses growing in their garden. I didn't know the people but the lady was so helpful and said if I come back tomorrow she will dig up some of the self-seeded ones and give me some!