River view

This is a different view of the river from the Pightle where I often go for a walk.. It's a community piece of land managed by a trust and volunteers. It is different at every season and they have continually strived to make it an interesting place with wooded and wildflower areas, plenty of seating, and trees planted to commemorate loved ones.

Good things - a proper feeling of Spring in the air and a bit of tidying up done in the garden.