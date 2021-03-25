Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2309
Bursting with blossom
This tree at the end of the road is just full of blossom this year. I think it's a plum tree.
Good things - patio pressure washed before the rain came, home-made hot cross buns and pizza dough.
25th March 2021
25th Mar 21
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 12 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 7, 4 and 15 months....
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX A900
Taken
25th March 2021 8:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blossom
,
sunshine
,
plum
Monica
So pretty and uplifting
March 25th, 2021
Susan
ace
Beautiful
March 25th, 2021
