Previous
Next
Bursting with blossom by busylady
Photo 2309

Bursting with blossom

This tree at the end of the road is just full of blossom this year. I think it's a plum tree.
Good things - patio pressure washed before the rain came, home-made hot cross buns and pizza dough.
25th March 2021 25th Mar 21

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 12 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 7, 4 and 15 months....
632% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Monica
So pretty and uplifting
March 25th, 2021  
Susan ace
Beautiful
March 25th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise