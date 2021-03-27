Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2311
Windswept!
I don't often do a selfie, but here I am in the garden after doing some pressure washing on the patio. Time for a cuppa now, have a nice day everyone!
27th March 2021
27th Mar 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 12 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 7, 4 and 15 months....
2311
photos
101
followers
132
following
633% complete
View this month »
2304
2305
2306
2307
2308
2309
2310
2311
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
PRA-LX1
Taken
27th March 2021 1:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
patio
,
selfie
,
windswept
Rosie Kind
ace
That's a nice selfie Judith. I never look any good if I try to do one so I don't do it!
March 27th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close