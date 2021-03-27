Previous
Next
Windswept! by busylady
Photo 2311

Windswept!

I don't often do a selfie, but here I am in the garden after doing some pressure washing on the patio. Time for a cuppa now, have a nice day everyone!
27th March 2021 27th Mar 21

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 12 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 7, 4 and 15 months....
633% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rosie Kind ace
That's a nice selfie Judith. I never look any good if I try to do one so I don't do it!
March 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise