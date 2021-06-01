Mum's peony

This lovely plant was transplanted from Peter's Mum's garden many years ago. It has now been split so that my daughter has one in her garden. And they told me that peonies wouldn't transplant! So hot today but so good to see a cloudless blue sky

Good things, 1) a lovely blind fitted in our newish kitchen, all done in 15 minutes by a very nice young man. 2) a game of tennis this morning - almost back to normal now. 3) our lovely home hairdresser arriving shortly to give me a new look with some colours