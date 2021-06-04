Previous
Rose in the rain by busylady
Rose in the rain

I didn't expect the rain to last all day so I didn't go far today. Just a quick trip to the shop and a walk round the garden.
4th June 2021 4th Jun 21

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 12 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 7, 4 and 15 months....
carol white ace
A lovely rose
June 4th, 2021  
Diana ace
Beautiful shot of this lovely rose, such an amazing colour.
June 4th, 2021  
