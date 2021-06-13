Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2390
Before the op
And before I was moved to an isolation room. Little did I know how much pain I was yet to go through!
Just for the record
13th June 2021
13th Jun 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 12 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 7, 5 and 2. I...
2399
photos
110
followers
142
following
657% complete
View this month »
2392
2393
2394
2395
2396
2397
2398
2399
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A326B
Taken
13th June 2021 4:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bed
,
feet
,
hospital
,
before-the-op
Dawn
ace
Oh did you have a bunion removed ?
June 23rd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close