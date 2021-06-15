Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2389
The bandage and the boot
After the procedure, fluid removed and the joint flushed out. Have to keep it elevated for some time now.
Just for the record, no need to comment
15th June 2021
15th Jun 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 12 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 7, 5 and 2. I...
2393
photos
110
followers
142
following
655% complete
View this month »
2386
2387
2388
2389
2390
2391
2392
2393
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-A326B
Taken
15th June 2021 3:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bed
,
bandage
,
hospital
,
boot
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close