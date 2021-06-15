Previous
Next
The bandage and the boot by busylady
Photo 2389

The bandage and the boot

After the procedure, fluid removed and the joint flushed out. Have to keep it elevated for some time now.
Just for the record, no need to comment
15th June 2021 15th Jun 21

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 12 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 7, 5 and 2. I...
655% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise