View from the bed

I can't believe it's been a whole week since I last posted a picture, but truth is I've been stuck in hospital. This is the view from my bed, and I'm watching Andy Murray playing at the ATP tournament at Queen's. I came in by ambulance with intense pain in my ankle. Not caused by injury but after investigation it was found to be a serious infection. Pus had collected around the joint and was ultimately drawn off and the joint flushed out. Done by keyhole surgery so hopefully faster recovery. However it's still too painful to put much weight on, so I'm learning to use crutches. Pain medication is keeping me going, but up till now I haven't had the energy to even look at your posts. Now that I'm back they will give me something to look forward to each day!