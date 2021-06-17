Previous
View from the bed by busylady
Photo 2389

View from the bed

I can't believe it's been a whole week since I last posted a picture, but truth is I've been stuck in hospital. This is the view from my bed, and I'm watching Andy Murray playing at the ATP tournament at Queen's. I came in by ambulance with intense pain in my ankle. Not caused by injury but after investigation it was found to be a serious infection. Pus had collected around the joint and was ultimately drawn off and the joint flushed out. Done by keyhole surgery so hopefully faster recovery. However it's still too painful to put much weight on, so I'm learning to use crutches. Pain medication is keeping me going, but up till now I haven't had the energy to even look at your posts. Now that I'm back they will give me something to look forward to each day!
17th June 2021 17th Jun 21

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 12 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 7, 5 and 2. I...
Dianne
Oh no. All the best for a speedy recovery.
June 18th, 2021  
Diana ace
So sorry to read this Judith, it sounds pretty awful! Wishing you a speedy recovery and may you soon be crutch free.
June 18th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Sorry to hear what you are going through. We pray for a full and speedy recovery
June 18th, 2021  
Richard Brown ace
Sorry to hear this. Hope you make a speedy recovery. Last time I was in hospital I could see Dartmoor from the window! Pity I was on holiday..
June 18th, 2021  
