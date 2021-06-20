Previous
I washed my hair! by busylady
I washed my hair!

One of the nurses helped me to wash my hair today! It's amazing how much of a difference it makes. I'm still on quite a lot of pain medication but have a little more movement in the ankle today, things are improving slowly.
Judith Johnson

Phil Sandford ace
Keep taking it easy and get well.
June 20th, 2021  
