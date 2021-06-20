Sign up
Photo 2394
I washed my hair!
One of the nurses helped me to wash my hair today! It's amazing how much of a difference it makes. I'm still on quite a lot of pain medication but have a little more movement in the ankle today, things are improving slowly.
20th June 2021
20th Jun 21
1
0
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 12 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 7, 5 and 2. I...
Tags
smile
,
portrait
,
hair
,
selfie
Phil Sandford
ace
Keep taking it easy and get well.
June 20th, 2021
