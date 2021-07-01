Sign up
Photo 2408
Flowers and roses
Visits from friends and family today, with gifts of flowers and roses. Not enough resting so an early night tonight!
1st July 2021
1st Jul 21
1
0
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 12 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 7, 5 and 2. I...
2408
photos
109
followers
141
following
Tags
flowers
,
roses
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely - yes , important to make up with your beauty sleep - amazing how tired one feels after being under the weather and in hospital .
July 1st, 2021
