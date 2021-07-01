Previous
Flowers and roses by busylady
Flowers and roses

Visits from friends and family today, with gifts of flowers and roses. Not enough resting so an early night tonight!
1st July 2021

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 12 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 7, 5 and 2. I...
Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely - yes , important to make up with your beauty sleep - amazing how tired one feels after being under the weather and in hospital .
July 1st, 2021  
