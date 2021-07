The Bell Inn, Stilton

Another hospital appointment at Perborough this morning so we called in at the village of Stilton on the way home. This 15th century coaching Inn is one of the oldest and most famous coaching inns along the old Great North Road. Stilton cheese was never made here but was sent here for marketing from neighbouring counties becasuse of the transport opportunities along the Great North Road. The Inn is also famous for it's large sign whcih made it very visible to travellers.