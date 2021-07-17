Sign up
Photo 2424
Street bbq
An occasion tinged with sadness as our lovely neighbours of 36 years are moving away next week. We will miss them so much, they have always been there for us. We all came together on a lovely warm evening to share happy memories and laughter.
17th July 2021
17th Jul 21
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 12 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 7, 5 and 2. I...
Tags
street
,
bbq
,
memories
,
neighbours
KV
ace
Nice way to celebrate your memories together.
July 18th, 2021
