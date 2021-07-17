Previous
Next
Street bbq by busylady
Photo 2424

Street bbq

An occasion tinged with sadness as our lovely neighbours of 36 years are moving away next week. We will miss them so much, they have always been there for us. We all came together on a lovely warm evening to share happy memories and laughter.
17th July 2021 17th Jul 21

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 12 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 7, 5 and 2. I...
664% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV ace
Nice way to celebrate your memories together.
July 18th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise