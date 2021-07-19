Sign up
Photo 2426
Hydrangea
A gift from Peter for our anniversary yesterday. A lovely surprise.
19th July 2021
19th Jul 21
2
0
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 12 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 7, 5 and 2. I...
Views
8
2
365
Canon EOS 650D
19th July 2021 6:34pm
Tags
blue
,
gift
,
hydrangea
KV
ace
Beautiful! Love the color of the ribbon too.
July 20th, 2021
Diana
ace
Congratulations, Peter has a wonderful taste!
July 20th, 2021
