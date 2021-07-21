Sign up
Photo 2428
Calla lily
I love these bright and cheerful lilies. I only have two blooms so far, but hoping for more to come.
21st July 2021
21st Jul 21
1
0
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 12 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 7, 5 and 2.
2428
photos
112
followers
145
following
665% complete
2421
2422
2423
2424
2425
2426
2427
2428
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
21st July 2021 5:35pm
Tags
yellow
,
garden
,
lily
,
calla
Sarah Bremner
ace
Such an elegant flower. 💛
July 21st, 2021
