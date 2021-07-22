Previous
Ripening bludberries by busylady
I'm still looking for something to photograph in the garden. This evening the blueberries caught my eye, but how many will we get to pick before we go away at the weekend? Yes I was inside the netting - the birds love them too!
Judith Johnson

@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 12 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 7, 5 and 2. I...
Julie Ryan
Pretty berries
July 22nd, 2021  
Pat Knowles ace
Netting will save them hopefully! I love blueberries on my breakfast porridge…when it’s not as hot as this I mean!
July 22nd, 2021  
