Photo 2429
Ripening bludberries
I'm still looking for something to photograph in the garden. This evening the blueberries caught my eye, but how many will we get to pick before we go away at the weekend? Yes I was inside the netting - the birds love them too!
22nd July 2021
22nd Jul 21
2
0
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 12 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 7, 5 and 2. I...
2422
2423
2424
2425
2426
2427
2428
2429
6
2
365
Canon EOS 650D
22nd July 2021 7:11pm
leaves
garden
blueberries
ripening
Julie Ryan
Pretty berries
July 22nd, 2021
Pat Knowles
ace
Netting will save them hopefully! I love blueberries on my breakfast porridge…when it’s not as hot as this I mean!
July 22nd, 2021
