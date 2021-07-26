Previous
Dorset cottages by busylady
Dorset cottages

A beautiful day at Lulworth in Dorset, spent largely on the beach but this was a scene I couldn't resist on the way there.
26th July 2021 26th Jul 21

Judith Johnson

@busylady
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaaah ! beautiful !
August 1st, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
August 1st, 2021  
