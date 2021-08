Swanage mill pond

Peter's family came from Swanage so on the last morning we went in search of some places he remembered as a child. He had spent many holidays here and this pond is where his Grandfather painted a lovely watercolour. We have the picture now hanging up at home so he was keen to see how much had changed. The willow tree wasn't there at all but the houses are still pretty much as they were then. The steps which are hardly visible here were much more a feature of the original painting.