Photo 2468
Family fun
We had a fun day out at Anglesey Abbey with the family. I was trying out some action shots and managed to catch Rory running. Not the best weather but at least it didn't rain
30th August 2021
30th Aug 21
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 7, 5 and 2.
365
COOLPIX A900
30th August 2021 1:52pm
Tags
family
,
cousins
,
running
