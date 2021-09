Happiness in a piece of cake

Taken the other day when the sun was shining and this pop-up cafe turned up just at the right time! This was the most delicious, lightest cake I've ever eaten - lemon and elderflower, and with ginger and lemongras tea it just hit the spot. We found the cafe in the village of Harringworth, Northamptonshire, and the cakes were made by Stokes. Their pop-up cafe is open every Thursday to Sunday from May until October and also Bank Holidays. (No I'm not on commission!)