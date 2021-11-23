Sign up
Photo 2553
Shaggy Mane
Another shot from the Summer Leys country park. I spotted this funghi which I thought quite unusual and one of the other visitors to the park identified it for me. I think it's an ink cap. I checked on Google later and apparently it is quite common!
23rd November 2021
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 5 and 2. I love...
2546
2547
2548
2549
2550
2551
2552
2553
Tags
leaves
,
park
,
autumn
,
funghi
,
shaggy-mane
