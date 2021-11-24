Across the lake to Wollaston

Summer Leys is a bird lover's paradise. Sadly I'm not good at birds, and judging by the size of some of the lenses peopIe were using I woudn't have stood a chance!
I haven't been out today, as I was feeling poorly so I sat nursing the log fire today. This is another one from the weekend.
Good things - A very helpful call from a cheerful doctor
The NHS came up trumps!
A new egg poaching thing which works!
