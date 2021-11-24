Previous
Across the lake to Wollaston by busylady
Photo 2554

Across the lake to Wollaston

Summer Leys is a bird lover's paradise. Sadly I'm not good at birds, and judging by the size of some of the lenses peopIe were using I woudn't have stood a chance!
I haven't been out today, as I was feeling poorly so I sat nursing the log fire today. This is another one from the weekend.
Good things - A very helpful call from a cheerful doctor
The NHS came up trumps!
A new egg poaching thing which works!
Thanks for all your comments and favs on yesterday's mushroom and especially to @wendyfrost and @sh who shared some interesting facts.
24th November 2021 24th Nov 21

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 5 and 2. I love...
carol white ace
A lovely scene.Hope you feel better soon
November 24th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot - love the layers - from the houses on the hill , the birds on the water and in the foreground the grasses on the water edge ! Hope you will feel better soon !
November 24th, 2021  
