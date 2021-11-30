Christmas is coming!

It's patchwork day so I've been making these mug mats with some left over Christmas fabric. We will seel some of them at our quilting exhibition next year. I worked at home today rather than going to the class as I've not been too well recently. Also, we should have been off up North for a few days today but decided not to go at the last minute.
Still some good things though - It was a bit milder today so I tidied up some of the dead material in the garden. The log fire is on so I shall keep warm this evening.