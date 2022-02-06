Previous
Frilly tulip by busylady
Frilly tulip

I love it when the tulips are in the shops, such a bright splash of colour. Peter brought these home for me yesterday.
Out for a meal tonight so may not have time to comment
Judith Johnson

@busylady
Beryl Lloyd ace
How beautiful for a moment I thought it was the flower head of an amaryllis !! Gorgeous colour and form -- enjoy your meal-out tonight !
February 6th, 2022  
Diana Moss ace
Very pretty flowers!
February 6th, 2022  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beauty. You are so lucky to have such a considerate hubby 🤗
February 6th, 2022  
carol white ace
A very pretty colour and capture
February 6th, 2022  
