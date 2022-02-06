Sign up
Photo 2628
Frilly tulip
I love it when the tulips are in the shops, such a bright splash of colour. Peter brought these home for me yesterday.
Out for a meal tonight so may not have time to comment
6th February 2022
6th Feb 22
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 5 and 2. I love...
2621
2622
2623
2624
2625
2626
2627
2628
Tags
pink
,
close-up
,
tulip
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How beautiful for a moment I thought it was the flower head of an amaryllis !! Gorgeous colour and form -- enjoy your meal-out tonight !
February 6th, 2022
Diana Moss
ace
Very pretty flowers!
February 6th, 2022
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this beauty. You are so lucky to have such a considerate hubby 🤗
February 6th, 2022
carol white
ace
A very pretty colour and capture
February 6th, 2022
