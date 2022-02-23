The ash tree

One of the large ash trees fell down in our local Co-op store car park during storm Eunice. It had been cut down into managable smaller logs, so Peter asked the manager if he could take the wood. He was delighted to have it taken away, so three car loads later and this is the result. Ash is one of the best woods for burning and this particular variety has a pinkish tinge to the wood. Who knows we may even get some more useful items fome the lathe when the wood has dried out.

Thankful for - good friends who came over for coffee this morning.