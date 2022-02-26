Previous
Farmer's market by busylady
Farmer's market

This popular market in St Neots is on twice a month. There are lots of locally made products from bread and cakes to wooden items, butcher's and charity stalls.
Thankful for - sunshine all day, shopping in the high street, coffee and a scone
