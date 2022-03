Fabrics and thread

It was my patchwork class today so a photo of what I've been doing. I've been adding to the many squares needed to make a new quilt called Modern Jazz. Designed by Helen Howes, the pattern was shown in a Quilting magazine a few years ago. I'm finally getting around to making it. It's fun to make and this shows some of the tiger stripe and modern crosses blocks. This is probably double dutch to many of you but thanks for looking!

Happy St. David's Day!