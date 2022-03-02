Previous
Art shop, St. Ives by busylady
Art shop, St. Ives

We had a coffee and a quick walk through St. Ives this morning before Peter picked up his/our new car. This lovely art shop took my eye, so we will have to come back another time for a proper look around.
2nd March 2022 2nd Mar 22

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 5 and 2. I love...
Barb ace
Very inviting-looking! Nice perspective! Wouldn't mind browsing there myself...if I lived nearby! :-)
March 3rd, 2022  
Margaret Brown ace
That looks so inviting, I too would like a nosey in there! Nice capture
March 3rd, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 3rd, 2022  
