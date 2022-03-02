Sign up
Photo 2652
Art shop, St. Ives
We had a coffee and a quick walk through St. Ives this morning before Peter picked up his/our new car. This lovely art shop took my eye, so we will have to come back another time for a proper look around.
2nd March 2022
2nd Mar 22
3
0
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 5 and 2. I love...
2653
photos
119
followers
149
following
726% complete
2646
2647
2648
2649
2650
2651
2652
2653
Views
14
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A326B
Taken
3rd March 2022 10:41am
Tags
shop
,
art
,
cambridgeshire
,
st-ives
Barb
ace
Very inviting-looking! Nice perspective! Wouldn't mind browsing there myself...if I lived nearby! :-)
March 3rd, 2022
Margaret Brown
ace
That looks so inviting, I too would like a nosey in there! Nice capture
March 3rd, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 3rd, 2022
