Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Next
Photo 2659
Painting
I didn't think I had anything to post today but then I found this one taken on my phone. We look after Rory on Wednesdays after school before taking him to his gym class. He loves painting and creating.
9th March 2022
9th Mar 22
1
0
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 5 and 2. I love...
2659
photos
119
followers
150
following
728% complete
View this month »
2652
2653
2654
2655
2656
2657
2658
2659
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A326B
Taken
9th March 2022 3:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
painting
,
smiling
,
grandson
Fisher Family
He looks very happy with his painting. A lovely cheerful shot!
Ian
March 9th, 2022
365 Project
Ian