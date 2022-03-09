Previous
Painting by busylady
I didn't think I had anything to post today but then I found this one taken on my phone. We look after Rory on Wednesdays after school before taking him to his gym class. He loves painting and creating.
Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 5 and 2. I love...
Fisher Family
He looks very happy with his painting. A lovely cheerful shot!

Ian
March 9th, 2022  
