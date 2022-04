Fallen tree

The children were having fun climbing on the fallen tree, but I'm not sure it was safe! In our local park it would have been roped off but not so here in Bedford. In fact we watched the chap in front lift his young child up into the tree and encourage into a position where he became unable to get down. The Dad had to go up to rescue him while we looked after the little one! (I hope no-one recognises these people)