Previous
Next
The box by busylady
Photo 2694

The box

We visited the Panacea Museum in Bedford at the weekend. I hadn't heard of it but Peter thought it might be interesting. The Panacea Society was a 'remarkable religious community formed in the early 20th century', according to their website. The box is a replica of the original, left by Joanna Southcott, who founded the society. The box contains her prophecies and has never been opened, due to the alarming number of conditions in place for it to be opened. The house was Victorian and had been untouched for 70 years and now is kept as a museum. More details at the following link.
http://panaceamuseum.org/visiting/planning-your-visit
13th April 2022 13th Apr 22

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 5 and 2. I love...
738% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
That trunk will be holding lots of interesting stuff…I could never not open that, curiosity would have got the better of me! Must have been a fascinating visit.
April 13th, 2022  
Judith Johnson
@happypat The list of conditions was too extensive - the permission of the bishops, certain people to be in attendace, it was a most bizarre story.
April 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise