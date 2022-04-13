We visited the Panacea Museum in Bedford at the weekend. I hadn't heard of it but Peter thought it might be interesting. The Panacea Society was a 'remarkable religious community formed in the early 20th century', according to their website. The box is a replica of the original, left by Joanna Southcott, who founded the society. The box contains her prophecies and has never been opened, due to the alarming number of conditions in place for it to be opened. The house was Victorian and had been untouched for 70 years and now is kept as a museum. More details at the following link.