Photo 2714
Thunderdell Lodge
This grand house was once the Gatelodge to Ashridge Park and is now a private house. It was built around 1817 for the Earl of Bridgewater. I was rather impressed by the line of acer trees
3rd May 2022
3rd May 22
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 5 and 2.
Tags
trees
,
park
,
ashridge
,
lodge-house
