Photo-bomber

I was in Cambridge this morning with my daughter and nearly 3 year old grandson to see the stage production of a story by Julia Donaldson, 'The smartest Giant in Town'. We all loved it! Lunch in town and a bit of shopping made for a perfect day.

I spotted this man in a bowler hat guarding one of the colleges and thought I would sneak a picture of him but - along came someone in a hurry. I didn't have chance for another shot but thought this was quite amusing.

Lots of good things today including a new dress to wear at a wedding tomorrow - talk about last minute!