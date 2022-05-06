Previous
Photo-bomber by busylady
Photo 2717

Photo-bomber

I was in Cambridge this morning with my daughter and nearly 3 year old grandson to see the stage production of a story by Julia Donaldson, 'The smartest Giant in Town'. We all loved it! Lunch in town and a bit of shopping made for a perfect day.
I spotted this man in a bowler hat guarding one of the colleges and thought I would sneak a picture of him but - along came someone in a hurry. I didn't have chance for another shot but thought this was quite amusing.
Lots of good things today including a new dress to wear at a wedding tomorrow - talk about last minute!
6th May 2022 6th May 22

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 5 and 2. I love...
