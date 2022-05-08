Sign up
Photo 2719
The wedding venue
Such a beautiful setting for a wedding with the lake and reflections.
8th May 2022
8th May 22
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 5 and 2. I love...
2712
2713
2714
2715
2716
2717
2718
2719
Views
1
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX A900
Taken
7th May 2022 2:31pm
Tags
reflections
,
trees
,
lake
,
reeds
,
royston
,
minstrel-court
