Photo 2738
Dam at Bütgenbach, Belgium
A wet morning so we did some sightseeing by car. This pretty spot was created in 1932 by damming the Warche River, creating a 300 acre artificial lake. Now used for angling, boating and watersports
27th May 2022
27th May 22
3
3
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 6 and 2. I love...
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A326B
Taken
27th May 2022 2:51pm
reflections
,
lake
,
dam
,
belgium
,
🇧🇪
,
bütgenbach
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful scene, love the way you framed it.
May 27th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely scene - enjoy your hols ! fav
May 27th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
May 27th, 2022
