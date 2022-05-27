Previous
Dam at Bütgenbach, Belgium by busylady
Dam at Bütgenbach, Belgium

A wet morning so we did some sightseeing by car. This pretty spot was created in 1932 by damming the Warche River, creating a 300 acre artificial lake. Now used for angling, boating and watersports
27th May 2022 27th May 22

Judith Johnson

@busylady
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful scene, love the way you framed it.
May 27th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely scene - enjoy your hols ! fav
May 27th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
May 27th, 2022  
