Martinskirche by busylady
Photo 2741

Martinskirche

We spent the day with our friend Helgard and she took us to some local beauty spots. This lovely evangelical church dates from the 12th century, with later additions in the 17th century. Unfortunately we weren't able to go inside today.
30th May 2022 30th May 22

Margaret Brown ace
A beautiful building and capture, what a shame you couldn’t see the inside details.
May 30th, 2022  
Diana ace
Wonderful composition and capture.
May 30th, 2022  
