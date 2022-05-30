Sign up
Photo 2741
Martinskirche
We spent the day with our friend Helgard and she took us to some local beauty spots. This lovely evangelical church dates from the 12th century, with later additions in the 17th century. Unfortunately we weren't able to go inside today.
30th May 2022
30th May 22
2
2
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 6 and 2. I love...
2734
2735
2736
2737
2738
2739
2740
2741
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A326B
Taken
30th May 2022 11:01am
Tags
church
,
germany
,
martinskirche
,
munchhausen
Margaret Brown
ace
A beautiful building and capture, what a shame you couldn’t see the inside details.
May 30th, 2022
Diana
ace
Wonderful composition and capture.
May 30th, 2022
