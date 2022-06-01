Sign up
Photo 2743
Marburg old town
We had a more relaxed day today. Met our friend Helgard for the last time for coffee and wandered round the old town with its attractive houses, shops and eating places. Finished with a short organ concert in the nearby Elisabethkirche.
1st June 2022
1st Jun 22
1
1
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 6 and 2. I love...
2743
photos
118
followers
154
following
751% complete
2736
2737
2738
2739
2740
2741
2742
2743
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A326B
Taken
1st June 2022 4:05pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
houses
,
germany
,
old-town
,
marburg
,
timbered
,
🇩🇪
Diana
ace
Absolutely stunning Judith, a wonderful capture to end your visit with your friends.
June 1st, 2022
