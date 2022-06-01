Previous
Next
Marburg old town by busylady
Photo 2743

Marburg old town

We had a more relaxed day today. Met our friend Helgard for the last time for coffee and wandered round the old town with its attractive houses, shops and eating places. Finished with a short organ concert in the nearby Elisabethkirche.
1st June 2022 1st Jun 22

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 6 and 2. I love...
751% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Absolutely stunning Judith, a wonderful capture to end your visit with your friends.
June 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise