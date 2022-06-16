Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2758
Last night's sunset.
A walk after dinner and the sun was just setting. This is Oberammergau, just near our lovely B&B. It's the passion play tomorrow, so really looking forward to that after two years postponement!
16th June 2022
16th Jun 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 6 and 2. I love...
2758
photos
120
followers
155
following
755% complete
View this month »
2751
2752
2753
2754
2755
2756
2757
2758
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A326B
Taken
15th June 2022 8:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
river
,
germany
,
oberammergau
,
ammer
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and leading lines all the way to the sun. Lovely reflection in the little river. Enjoy the passion play, I am sure it will be wonderful.
June 17th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close