Last night's sunset. by busylady
Last night's sunset.

A walk after dinner and the sun was just setting. This is Oberammergau, just near our lovely B&B. It's the passion play tomorrow, so really looking forward to that after two years postponement!
16th June 2022 16th Jun 22

Judith Johnson

@busylady
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and leading lines all the way to the sun. Lovely reflection in the little river. Enjoy the passion play, I am sure it will be wonderful.
June 17th, 2022  
