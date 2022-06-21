Previous
Pride and joy by busylady
Photo 2763

Pride and joy

Peter is washing away the grime of the holiday. I don't think he's hand-washed a car for a long time! We decided on this plug-in hybrid last year as being the best option in being eco-friendly at the moment. A fully electric car just wouldn't have worked either in the UK or in Germany. Just not enough charge points, not always in convenient locations and not enough power to charge a fully electric car in less than 5 hours! Nevertheless this hybrid performed well and the fuel consumption was excellent.
21st June 2022 21st Jun 22

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 6 and 2. I love...
