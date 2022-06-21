Pride and joy

Peter is washing away the grime of the holiday. I don't think he's hand-washed a car for a long time! We decided on this plug-in hybrid last year as being the best option in being eco-friendly at the moment. A fully electric car just wouldn't have worked either in the UK or in Germany. Just not enough charge points, not always in convenient locations and not enough power to charge a fully electric car in less than 5 hours! Nevertheless this hybrid performed well and the fuel consumption was excellent.