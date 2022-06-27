Previous
Next
Baking day by busylady
Photo 2769

Baking day

We made biscuits today with the Homepride flour baking set. Monty was really happy as you can see and did most of the mixing, rolling and cutting himself
27th June 2022 27th Jun 22

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 6 and 2. I love...
758% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Liz Milne ace
What a sweet photo!
June 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise