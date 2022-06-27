Sign up
Photo 2769
Baking day
We made biscuits today with the Homepride flour baking set. Monty was really happy as you can see and did most of the mixing, rolling and cutting himself
27th June 2022
27th Jun 22
1
0
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 6 and 2. I love...
2769
photos
120
followers
155
following
758% complete
2762
2763
2764
2765
2766
2767
2768
2769
Tags
smiling
,
baking
,
monty
,
grandson
Liz Milne
ace
What a sweet photo!
June 27th, 2022
