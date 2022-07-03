Sign up
Photo 2775
Field of barley
I took Monty to a nearby village playground this morning. Just next door is this lovely field of ripening barley. You can see just how flat it is where we live!
3rd July 2022
3rd Jul 22
0
0
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 6 and 2. I love...
2775
photos
121
followers
156
following
760% complete
2775
Photo Details
Views
4
365
365
SM-A326B
SM-A326B
Taken
3rd July 2022 10:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
field
,
barley
,
horizon
