Greywalls garden flowers

Some of the lovely flowers at Greywalls garden yesterday. I don't know the name of all of them, but the red and yellow one is a rather unusual dahlia and the blue one is I believe an eryngium.

My three good things include 1) a busy day spent doing the paperwork invovled in getting my folder in order for our next food hygiene inspection at church. 2) Lunch out at the local pub with the tennis working party, and 3) a buffet supper this evening with the Cromwell patchworkers.