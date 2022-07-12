Sign up
Photo 2784
Taking off
No photos taken today so another shot from the raptor centre last week. The owls were slightly easier to photograph, as I think they moved a little slower.
Another very hot and humid day today, with just a few sprinkles of summer rain
12th July 2022
12th Jul 22
2
2
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 6 and 2. I love...
2784
photos
123
followers
158
following
2777
2778
2779
2780
2781
2782
2783
2784
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
8th July 2022 11:50am
Privacy
Public
Tags
owl
,
taking-off
,
woodhurst
,
raptor-centre
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely shot & nice details!
July 12th, 2022
Margaret Brown
ace
Great capture! Fav
July 12th, 2022
