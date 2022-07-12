Previous
Taking off by busylady
Photo 2784

Taking off

No photos taken today so another shot from the raptor centre last week. The owls were slightly easier to photograph, as I think they moved a little slower.
Another very hot and humid day today, with just a few sprinkles of summer rain
12th July 2022 12th Jul 22

Judith Johnson

@busylady
Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Lovely shot & nice details!
July 12th, 2022  
Margaret Brown ace
Great capture! Fav
July 12th, 2022  
